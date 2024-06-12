Wanchain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.79 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $46.66 million and $3.79 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00048102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00015366 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000877 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,059,637 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

