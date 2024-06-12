Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Warpaint London Price Performance
W7L traded up GBX 9.11 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 591.11 ($7.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £457.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,233.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 474.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 414.98. Warpaint London has a 12 month low of GBX 232 ($2.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 600 ($7.64).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on W7L. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.00) target price for the company.
Insider Transactions at Warpaint London
In other news, insider Neil Rodol sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.18), for a total value of £1,212,500 ($1,543,995.93). In related news, insider Neil Rodol sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.18), for a total transaction of £1,212,500 ($1,543,995.93). Also, insider Samuel Bazini sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.73), for a total value of £15,750,000 ($20,056,029.54). 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Warpaint London
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
