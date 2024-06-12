Washington Trust Bank Sells 153 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,685,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,536,000 after acquiring an additional 689,576 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,235,000 after acquiring an additional 636,281 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,483,000 after acquiring an additional 486,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after acquiring an additional 433,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.92.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MPC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $174.36. 110,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.63. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.