Washington Trust Bank Sells 2,500 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.80 million. Research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 74.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

