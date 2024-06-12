Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen Sells 1,000 Shares

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total transaction of C$169,000.00.

Robert Andres Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 9th, Robert Andres Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.00, for a total transaction of C$332,000.00.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

TSE WCN traded down C$0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$229.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$174.74 and a 12 month high of C$234.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$226.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$216.05.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.78 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.888 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$193.10.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

