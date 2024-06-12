Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 20,606 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,484,000 after acquiring an additional 920,742 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,143 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,484,000 after purchasing an additional 488,294 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,512,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,649,000 after purchasing an additional 156,229 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 168.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,587 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,957. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

