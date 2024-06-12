Waverly Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 93,653 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 93,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. 234,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,596. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.