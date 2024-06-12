Waverly Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Waverly Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,841 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Waverly Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $22,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.94. 55,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,438. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.