Waverly Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,247. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.30.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

