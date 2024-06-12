Waverly Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 558,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.6% of Waverly Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $95,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $669,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VIG traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.83. 250,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

