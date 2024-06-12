Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 10,861 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Waverly Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,618,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,542,000 after buying an additional 658,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,986,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,004,000 after buying an additional 161,191 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

AVEM traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.49. The stock had a trading volume of 129,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,696. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.