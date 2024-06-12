WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

WESCO International has a payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WESCO International to earn $16.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WCC opened at $182.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.93. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $122.30 and a 1-year high of $195.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock worth $303,728,784. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W lowered WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

