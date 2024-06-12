WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
WESCO International has a payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WESCO International to earn $16.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.
WESCO International Price Performance
Shares of WCC opened at $182.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.93. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $122.30 and a 1-year high of $195.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other WESCO International news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock worth $303,728,784. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W lowered WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WESCO International
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WESCO International
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.