Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,592 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.25% of Wintrust Financial worth $14,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,745,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.53. The company had a trading volume of 240,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,114. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average is $96.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

