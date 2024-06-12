Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFCM stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.