WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGZD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,184. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $22.59.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund ( NASDAQ:AGZD Free Report ) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

