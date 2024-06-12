Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Worthington Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Worthington Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE WOR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.90. 80,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55. Worthington Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $69.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $61,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,035.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,750. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOR

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.