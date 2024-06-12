Wrapped HBAR Price Down 9.8% This Week (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $24.88 million and $388,612.73 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for $0.0926 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,599,765 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 271,380,240.27270895 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.08737614 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $372,799.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

