WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the May 15th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WRIT Media Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS WRIT remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. WRIT Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About WRIT Media Group

WRIT Media Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a content creation company worldwide. It produces, acquires, licenses, and distributes music-related content in 3D and ultra-high definition for digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters, TV, and mobile streaming providers. The company also licenses pre-Windows computer game libraries, as well as adapts and republishes titles under the Amiga, Atari, and MS-DOS brands for smartphones, modern game consoles, PCs, tablets, and other television streaming devices; and publishes related merchandise and characters from the games.

