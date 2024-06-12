WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the May 15th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WRIT Media Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS WRIT remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. WRIT Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
About WRIT Media Group
