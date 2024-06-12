Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Increases Dividend to GBX 16 Per Share

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Properties’s previous dividend of $9.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wynnstay Properties Price Performance

WSP traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 681 ($8.67). The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 926. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 683.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 691.25. The company has a market cap of £18.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,569.77 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. Wynnstay Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 625 ($7.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 749 ($9.54).

Get Wynnstay Properties alerts:

Wynnstay Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial, Retail, and Office segments. The company owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties. Wynnstay Properties Plc was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.