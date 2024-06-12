Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Increases Dividend to GBX 16 Per Share

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Properties’s previous dividend of $9.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
WSP traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 681 ($8.67). The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 926. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 683.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 691.25. The company has a market cap of £18.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,569.77 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. Wynnstay Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 625 ($7.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 749 ($9.54).
Wynnstay Properties Company Profile
