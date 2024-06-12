Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 46500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Ximen Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$4.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

