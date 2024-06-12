XRP Price Hits $0.49 on Major Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $27.41 billion and approximately $1.19 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XRP has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About XRP
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,553,871 coins and its circulating supply is 55,506,158,411 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
