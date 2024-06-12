YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 233 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,947,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,051,000 after acquiring an additional 33,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,192,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,596,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.30.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $5.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.69. 965,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,194. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

