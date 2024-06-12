YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.13. The stock had a trading volume of 972,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

