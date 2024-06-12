YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 56.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 52,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,273,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after buying an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE WY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

