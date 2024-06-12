YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,592 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,484,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,456,000 after buying an additional 77,368 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after buying an additional 212,725 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,642,000 after buying an additional 2,460,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,819,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,559,000 after purchasing an additional 319,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,283. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.