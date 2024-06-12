YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $33,000 in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGII. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Digi International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Digi International by 76.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 687.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGII shares. StockNews.com cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Digi International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
Digi International Price Performance
Shares of DGII stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 186,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,699. Digi International Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
