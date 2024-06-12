YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $33,000 in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGII. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Digi International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Digi International by 76.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 687.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGII shares. StockNews.com cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Digi International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of DGII stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 186,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,699. Digi International Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

