YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $95,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Hologic by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Hologic by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hologic by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HOLX traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.90. 1,605,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,300. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

