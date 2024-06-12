YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.00. 2,556,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,447. The company has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.51.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,375 shares of company stock worth $17,438,915. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

