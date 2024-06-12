YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Tennant by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Tennant by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Tennant by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Tennant by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Tennant by 1,272.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.49. 73,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,902. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.75. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tennant has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $124.11.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TNC

About Tennant

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.