YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $166,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $74.26. 268,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.