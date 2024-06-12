YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $166,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $74.26. 268,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.