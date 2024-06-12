YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $585,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $102.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,678. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $102.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.