YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,370,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,219,000 after buying an additional 103,403 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $2,067,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,640. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -469.56%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.