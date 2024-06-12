ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $631,811.03

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $631,811.03 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00045332 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00033906 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011283 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.