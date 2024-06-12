Zebec Network (ZBCN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.37 Million

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Zebec Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebec Network has a market capitalization of $86.30 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zebec Network has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,987,978,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,883,649,370 tokens. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,987,978,070 with 50,883,649,370 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00159409 USD and is down -5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $8,352,846.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

