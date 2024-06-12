Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Susan Daimler Sells 5,907 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Susan Daimler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $218,393.99.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92.

Zillow Group Stock Up 13.3 %

NASDAQ:Z traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.51. 14,060,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,239. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 1.95. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 152,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Z has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zillow Group

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.