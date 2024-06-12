ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.42. 1,743,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,720,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 231,955 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 151,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 99,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

