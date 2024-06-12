Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 alerts:

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.