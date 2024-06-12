Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Sells $96,001.96 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $96,001.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shane Crehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Shane Crehan sold 1,475 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $92,910.25.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $321,084.03.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.85. 1,963,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,469,000 after purchasing an additional 216,768 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,046,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,785,000 after purchasing an additional 233,321 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

