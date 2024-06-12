Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of ZM opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of -0.01. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $297,215.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,646 shares of company stock worth $6,485,518 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $42,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

