Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,947,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,118 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.1% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $892,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.23. 27,235,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,160,086. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

