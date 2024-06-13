10,535 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Acquired by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Syverson Strege & Co owned about 0.21% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFSE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,224. The company has a market capitalization of $257.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $34.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.