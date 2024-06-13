10,994 Shares in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Bought by Flow State Investments L.P.

Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 68,563 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 616,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68,593 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 509,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 508,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Bancorp

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,168.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBAI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $16.65 to $14.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,240. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $874.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

