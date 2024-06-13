111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Down 65.1% in May

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the May 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.09. 16,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $93.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.40. 111 has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 111 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in 111, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YI Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

