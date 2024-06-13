117,500 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Acquired by Clearfield Capital Management LP

Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,000. Catalent accounts for about 4.6% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clearfield Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Catalent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after buying an additional 6,881,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,021,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Catalent by 91.0% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,304,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,750 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 65.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,483,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Catalent by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,474 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.95. 774,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,616. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.42. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

