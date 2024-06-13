11,795 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,795 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Target by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Target by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Target by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,063,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,083. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

