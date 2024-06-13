13,969 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Bought by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 290,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,980. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.