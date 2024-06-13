184635 (MBT.TO) (TSE:MBT) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of 184635 (MBT.TO) (TSE:MBT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$39.40 and last traded at C$39.53. 575,502 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 358,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.37.
184635 (MBT.TO) Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.53.
About 184635 (MBT.TO)
Bell MTS Inc, formerly Manitoba Telecom Services Inc, is a Canada-based information and communications technology provider. It provides a number of business solutions, including information solutions and business telecommunications services. These solutions include wireless, Internet Protocol (IP) networking, phone services, security services, technology infrastructure, application development, managed services, networking services and unified cloud services provided by MTS, MTS Data Centers, AAA Security (AAA), EPIC Information Solutions (EPIC) and The Technology Consortium (TTC).
