223,566 Shares in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Acquired by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 223,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Udemy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Udemy by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Udemy

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,978.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $428,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,086 shares of company stock worth $827,881. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UDMY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Udemy Stock Down 2.3 %

Udemy stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.65. 417,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,223. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.02.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

