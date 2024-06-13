285,000 Shares in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC) Acquired by Flow State Investments L.P.

Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000. Flow State Investments L.P. owned 1.47% of Keen Vision Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Keen Vision Acquisition by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 157,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 106,432 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 884,975 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC now owns 233,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 49,697 shares during the period. Kim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keen Vision Acquisition alerts:

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

KVAC stock remained flat at $10.57 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.