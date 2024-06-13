319,000 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Purchased by Cat Rock Capital Management LP

Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 319,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $37,935,000. Ares Management comprises about 5.8% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cat Rock Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Ares Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ARES traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.45. 789,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.73. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 166.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,833,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,717,261 shares of company stock valued at $232,249,014 over the last three months. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

